"Absolute Nonsense"—Nigerians Knock Army Over General Adeniyi's Demotion

Adeniyi, in March, had in a viral video asked the Nigerian government to fortify the army with sophisticated weapons to combat the Boko Haram terrorists in the North-East.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 01, 2020

Nigerians have expressed their rage and disappointment with the Nigerian Army for convicting and demoting Major-General Olusegun Adeniyi, over a viral video, where he was seen complaining about poor weapons to the Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai.

Adeniyi, in March, had in a viral video asked the Nigerian government to fortify the army with sophisticated weapons to combat the Boko Haram terrorists in the North-East. 

He also complained that insurgents were outgunning troops, noting that intelligence failure was responsible for an attack by insurgents that claimed dozens of soldiers.

See Also Military Court Martial Convicts, Demotes Major-General Adeniyi Over Leaked Video 0 Comments 11 Hours Ago

The tribunal on Monday ruled that Adeniyi be demoted for at least three years for violating military social media guidelines.

The verdict came eight months after a video of Adeniyi complaining about a lack of military equipment to combat Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East went viral.

His aide, Private Tokunbo Obanla, whom Adeniyi said had his phone with him, was also sentenced to 28 days imprisonment with hard labour.

Sources said Adeniyi pleaded guilty to three-count of unlawful use of social media, and damage to service property amongst other issues.

While Adeniyi's legal counsel had vowed to appeal the ruling of the martial court, Nigerians flooded Twitter with furious reactions.

"But he only stated the situation of the things respectfully, he wasn't insulting or rebellious," @dejinski tweeted. "They (the military) want to hear the truth, Lai Mohammed already lied that they have everything, that Buratai is the real Zombie Fela sang about."

GodCreatureSon tweeted, "You only demoted him in uniform, not in the eyes of over 200 million Nigerians that welcome his truthful statements. If I were Gen. Adeniyi, I wouldn't appeal but pray for the wrath of God to happen amid his enemy."

While reacting, @Muhamman79794451 tweeted, "Demoted for telling the truth? Nigeria at verges again!"

Another Twitter user, @chinwengo tweeted, "This is Nigeria for you. Not worth dying for. Can you imagine the man had died? What was the compensation for the ones that have died (in the hands of terrorists)? Now, someone will tell me, 'think of what you can do for Nigeria.' Nonsense!"

"Absolute nonsense! I'd rather labour for a foreign country than Nigeria," @estomolola said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Court Martial Convicts, Demotes Major-General Adeniyi Over Leaked Video
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Again, Senate Asks Buhari To Fire Service Chiefs
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Falana-led Coalition Asks Buhari To Sack Service Chiefs Over Failure To Secure Nigeria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Borno Killings Raise Questions on Military’s Capability To Secure Nigeria— Nigerian Governors
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Soldier Writes On Injustice In Army Promotion Exercise, Says Officers Denied Promotion Because They "Have No Connection"
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Soldiers Lay Curses On Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, After Boko Haram Ambush
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Did Farmers Killed By B'Haram Get Military Clearance Before Resuming Farming Activities? Garba Shehu Asks During BBC Interview
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Court Martial Convicts, Demotes Major-General Adeniyi Over Leaked Video
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Intelligence Operatives Arrest Ex-Pension Boss, Maina In Niger Republic
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Boko Haram: Why Buhari Has Not Fired Service Chiefs –Garba Shehu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Nigerians Taunt Tinubu, Dig Out His Angry Message Asking Jonathan To Resign In 2014
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Money I Almost Cried When I Changed Naira To Dollars Today – Davido
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari's N66 Million Aso Rock Rent, N45 Million Sewerage Charges Raise Eyebrows In 2021 Budget
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians To Pay N4,000 Monthly For Solar System —Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity FLASHBACK: In 2015, Osinbajo Said President's Failure To Secure Lives And Property, Impeachable Offence
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Business Innoson Files Suit To Stop GTBank From Going Private Until N32 Billion Judgement Debt Is Redeemed
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB To Wike: Stop Lying Like Lai Mohammed, We’re Not Responsible For Your Father’s Church Explosion
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Policemen Who Should Be Fighting Bandits Carry Bags Of VIP Wives —El-Rufai
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad