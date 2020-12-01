Boko Haram: Why Buhari Has Not Fired Service Chiefs –Garba Shehu

According to Shehu, the president has the prerogative to appoint or sack any of the country’s service chiefs, adding that the president keeps the service chiefs as long as he is satisfied with their performance.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 01, 2020

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, says the clamour for the sacking of service chiefs is ‘out of place’.

According to Shehu, the president has the prerogative to appoint or sack any of the country’s service chiefs, adding that the president keeps the service chiefs as long as he is satisfied with their performance.

Garba Shehu

The horrific killing of at least 43 rice farmers at Zabarmari in the Jere Local Government Area of Borno State last Saturday sparked a fresh call for the sacking of the country’s service chiefs.

Reacting to the call by several Nigerians, who also want the president to rejig the country’s security architecture, Shehu said the decision to sack or retain any of the service chiefs is entirely the president’s.

He spoke on Monday night in an interview with Arise TV monitored by The PUNCH.

The presidential spokesman said, “I am not aware that the tenure of service chiefs is subjected to any law or regulation that is clearly stated. They serve at the pleasure of the president and (if) the president is satisfied with their performance, he keeps them. The buck stops at his table —with due respect to the feelings of Nigerians.

“The clamour for the sack is out of place considering that the president is not subject to the opinion of opposition political party which has clamoured for this all the time. It is entirely his determination; he decides who he keeps as his service chiefs and for how long.”

Boko Haram was reported to have first tied up the farmers, who were working in rice fields, before slitting their throats.

Shehu had said the farmers had no military clearance to be on the rice farms when the attack happened.

His reaction was greeted by outrage on social media as many Nigerians lambasted him for blaming the dead.

Explaining further last night, Shehu said, “My suggestion in the earlier news report is that the military had not certified those areas as being free of landmines and terrorists’ intrusions. Whether there are processes for getting licences or commissions, it is not for me; the military is in a better position to describe those processes.”

See Also Insecurity Did Farmers Killed By B'Haram Get Military Clearance Before Resuming Farming Activities? Garba Shehu Asks During BBC Interview 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Katsina Senator Representing Buhari’s District Says The President Has Failed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Mahdi Shehu Bitten By Snake At Police Headquarters In Abuja, Life In Danger, Says Family
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Zabarmari: It Hurts That B’Haram Addressed Nigerians While Buhari Hasn’t – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Obasanjo, Afenifere Leaders Meet In Lagos, Discuss Way Forward For South-West
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Oil Car Owners Will Pay About N250,000 For Autogas Conversion, Sylva Contradicts Kyari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Oil Nigeria Resumes Petrol Import From China
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Katsina Senator Representing Buhari’s District Says The President Has Failed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attacks Are International Conspiracy To Split Nigeria – Army
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal Court Sacks Pondei, Interim NDDC Leadership
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Human Rights Mahdi Shehu Bitten By Snake At Police Headquarters In Abuja, Life In Danger, Says Family
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Zabarmari: It Hurts That B’Haram Addressed Nigerians While Buhari Hasn’t – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Suspected Killers Of Ondo Monarch Have Been Arrested— Amotekun
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Terrorism May Persist For Another 20 Years In Nigeria – Buratai
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nowhere Safe Under Buhari, Sultan-led JNI Laments
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International UK Government Announces Point-based Immigration System For Skilled Workers
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Obasanjo, Afenifere Leaders Meet In Lagos, Discuss Way Forward For South-West
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Oil Car Owners Will Pay About N250,000 For Autogas Conversion, Sylva Contradicts Kyari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Nigerian Air Force Takes Delivery Of Serbian Helicopter
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad