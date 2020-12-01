#ENDSARS: Lagos Panel Bans Media From Using Mobile Phones During Session

The restrictions in place are to stop the media from live-streaming the ongoing session.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 01, 2020

The Lagos State Judicial Panel on police brutality has banned the media from the use of mobile phones during the session.

The panel session has enjoyed huge media coverage with media streaming the sessions and testimonies of the victims of police brutality.

However, in enforcing the new rule, the panel at the sitting on Tuesday pasted a notice on the walls and doors.

Some of the notices read, “Please switch off all mobile phones,” “use of phones is restricted beyond this point.”

Justifying the restrictions, the Chairman of the Panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi (retd.), cited security consciousness as the reason for the restrictions.

The Lagos State Judicial Panel has been on for about a month with victims of police brutality recounting their experiences.

The panel had also grilled officers of the Nigerian Army and the Lekki Concession Company on their involvement in the shooting of peaceful and harmless #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate.

