FLASHBACK: In 2015, Osinbajo Said President's Failure To Secure Lives And Property, Impeachable Offence

Nigeria, under the leadership of Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari, is experiencing arguably the worst form of insecurity with killings and kidnappings at an all-time high across the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 01, 2020

Nigerians have dug out a 2015 tweet by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo where he described the failure of any president to protect the lives and property of citizens as an impeachable offence.

Screengrab of Buhari/Osinbajo campaign poster in 2015

Peaceful protests against insecurity, police brutality and unfair living conditions have been resisted by government forces just as the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu, banned protest against police brutality in the country.

Osinbajo, in a tweet on February 8, 2015, said, "If the president says I've lost the capacity to guarantee the security of lives and property, it's certainly an impeachable offence.- PYO"

Meanwhile, the vocal vice president has been away from public view for more than three weeks.

