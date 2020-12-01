"My Police Husband Harasses Me With Gun, He's Irresponsible"—Wife Tells Court To Dissolve Marriage

She said in a statement before the court’s president, Chief Ademola Odunade, that fear and panic had only characterised her matrimonial period with him.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 01, 2020

A woman, Iyabo Donald, has petitioned a Customary Court in Mapo, Ibadan, to dissolve her six-year-old marriage to her estranged police officer husband, Richard, who treated her like a criminal.

She said in a statement before the court’s president, Chief Ademola Odunade, that fear and panic had only characterised her matrimonial period with him.

Iyabo said, “My lord, it is usually one day, one trouble with me in Richard’s home because he tortures me like a common criminal. If I go out or do anything, he is not happy.

“He tracks me around the house with his gun and even locks me out at midnight with our two children.

“Besides, Richard monitors my movements in town. Worst still, he is such an irresponsible man because he neither caters for the children nor I.”

While validating Iyabo’s statement, her mother begged the court to act fast as Richard could kill her daughter if the marriage were not dissolved.

Iyabo’s mother said in her statement, “I can’t count how many times I have settled quarrels between them and on each occasion, Richard went back home to unleash mayhem on her.” 

Meanwhile, Richard, though admitted he was guilty of the charges, but promised to turn a new leaf, thereby objecting to the suit against him. He prayed the court to save his marriage.

Odunade, in his ruling, pronounced the marriage dissolved in the interest of peace. He also awarded custody of their two children from the wedding to the petitioner, Iyabo. He asked the defendant, Richard, to pay a sum of N10,000 as their monthly feeding allowance, including funding their education and welfare.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Maina Will Be Extradited To Nigeria Soon —Police
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Judicial Panel Knocks Police For Adopting Delay Tactics To Frustrate Cases
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Policemen Who Should Be Fighting Bandits Carry Bags Of VIP Wives —El-Rufai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Lack Sophisticated Weapons To Tackle Insecurity—Police Service Commission
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Indian Police Arrest Nigerian For Defrauding Citizen, Diverting Money Into 68 Bank Accounts
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Lagos Hotel Manager As Lodger Kills Friend, Flees
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Did Farmers Killed By B'Haram Get Military Clearance Before Resuming Farming Activities? Garba Shehu Asks During BBC Interview
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military "Absolute Nonsense"—Nigerians Knock Army Over General Adeniyi's Demotion
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military Court Martial Convicts, Demotes Major-General Adeniyi Over Leaked Video
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Intelligence Operatives Arrest Ex-Pension Boss, Maina In Niger Republic
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Boko Haram: Why Buhari Has Not Fired Service Chiefs –Garba Shehu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Buhari Appoints New Director-General For NAPTIP
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Nigerians Taunt Tinubu, Dig Out His Angry Message Asking Jonathan To Resign In 2014
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari's N66 Million Aso Rock Rent, N45 Million Sewerage Charges Raise Eyebrows In 2021 Budget
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity FLASHBACK: In 2015, Osinbajo Said President's Failure To Secure Lives And Property, Impeachable Offence
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Business Innoson Files Suit To Stop GTBank From Going Private Until N32 Billion Judgement Debt Is Redeemed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigerians To Pay N4,000 Monthly For Solar System —Presidency
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Zabarmari: Killing Of Over 43 Farmers Was Retaliation, Boko Haram Says In New Video
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad