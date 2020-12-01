"My Police Husband Harasses Me With Gun, He's Irresponsible"—Wife Tells Court To Dissolve Marriage

A woman, Iyabo Donald, has petitioned a Customary Court in Mapo, Ibadan, to dissolve her six-year-old marriage to her estranged police officer husband, Richard, who treated her like a criminal.

She said in a statement before the court’s president, Chief Ademola Odunade, that fear and panic had only characterised her matrimonial period with him.

Iyabo said, “My lord, it is usually one day, one trouble with me in Richard’s home because he tortures me like a common criminal. If I go out or do anything, he is not happy.

“He tracks me around the house with his gun and even locks me out at midnight with our two children.

“Besides, Richard monitors my movements in town. Worst still, he is such an irresponsible man because he neither caters for the children nor I.”

While validating Iyabo’s statement, her mother begged the court to act fast as Richard could kill her daughter if the marriage were not dissolved.

Iyabo’s mother said in her statement, “I can’t count how many times I have settled quarrels between them and on each occasion, Richard went back home to unleash mayhem on her.”

Meanwhile, Richard, though admitted he was guilty of the charges, but promised to turn a new leaf, thereby objecting to the suit against him. He prayed the court to save his marriage.

Odunade, in his ruling, pronounced the marriage dissolved in the interest of peace. He also awarded custody of their two children from the wedding to the petitioner, Iyabo. He asked the defendant, Richard, to pay a sum of N10,000 as their monthly feeding allowance, including funding their education and welfare.