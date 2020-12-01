Nigerian Traders In Ghana Raise Alarm Over Fresh Closure Of Shops

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 01, 2020

Nigerian traders residing in Ghana under the auspices of National Association of Nigerian Traders have called on the Nigerian government to take urgent action, following reports that Ghanaian authorities were embarking on a fresh round of closure of shops belonging to them.

The National President of NANTS, Ken Ukaoha, stated this while condemning the maltreatment of Nigerian traders in Ghana.

Ukaoha said that the development affects the economic integration process in the West African region.

He, therefore, urged the Nigerian Government to take drastic actions and urgently present the maltreatment of Nigerians in Ghana to the Council of Ministers and the Authority of Heads of State.

Hundreds of shops belonging to Nigerian traders in Ghana have been under lock and key since September 2019.

“As at today, November 30, the Ghanaian Authorities, led by security agencies, have started another round of closure of shops belonging to Nigerian traders in Ghana.

“The notice placed above the padlocks on each of the locked shops informs owners to come to their Ministry of Trade and Industry with evidence of payment of one million dollars.

“It is indeed a complete dent on the face of ECOWAS and a bold question, perhaps asking the Nigerian Government ‘What would you do?’ or ‘Do your worst,’” Ukaoha noted.

He recalled that a few weeks back, the traders had begged the Federal Government to begin the procedure of evacuating them to Nigeria while expressing their displeasure and the insecurity of their wares and livelihoods in Ghana.

 

