Police Lack Sophisticated Weapons To Tackle Insecurity—Police Service Commission

Reacting to the brutal killing of 43 rice farmers in Borno State by the Boko Haram terrorists, a member of the Police Service Commission, Austin Braimoh, said in a Television programme in Abuja on Tuesday, that the onslaught would be forestalled if the police had lethal ammunition to face the insurgents.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 01, 2020

The Police Service Commission has said that the police lack adequate and sophisticated weapons to tackle the security challenges in the country.

Reacting to the brutal killing of 43 rice farmers in Borno State by the Boko Haram terrorists, a member of the Police Service Commission, Austin Braimoh, said in a Television programme in Abuja on Tuesday, that the onslaught would be forestalled if the police had lethal ammunition to face the insurgents. 

“We do not have the required armoury to face internal insurrection,” Braimoh said. “Like what is happening in Borno State, you will agree with me that the police are the number one institution that is supposed to be on the ground to maintain peace. By the time the military liberates the territory, we are supposed to have a strong police presence in that environment.

“The unfortunate development of the slaughter of over 43 innocent farmers may have been averted if we had the right presence of policemen in that place. The spokesman of the president, while defending what happened yesterday, alluded to the fact that when these farmers go into the field, they usually enlist the services of the Civilian Joint Task Force.

“The Civilian JTF go before them, give them some level of protection from these insurgents, and when they close, they also escort them.”

Braimoh, a commissioner in the PSC Board, also talked about the importance of the government to fund the police, as well as annual recruitment to fortify the workforce that will combat insecurity.

“If we keep bringing 10,000 men on board every year, we will certainly get to the required number,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Maina Will Be Extradited To Nigeria Soon —Police
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Judicial Panel Knocks Police For Adopting Delay Tactics To Frustrate Cases
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police "My Police Husband Harasses Me With Gun, He's Irresponsible"—Wife Tells Court To Dissolve Marriage
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Policemen Who Should Be Fighting Bandits Carry Bags Of VIP Wives —El-Rufai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Indian Police Arrest Nigerian For Defrauding Citizen, Diverting Money Into 68 Bank Accounts
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Lagos Hotel Manager As Lodger Kills Friend, Flees
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Did Farmers Killed By B'Haram Get Military Clearance Before Resuming Farming Activities? Garba Shehu Asks During BBC Interview
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military "Absolute Nonsense"—Nigerians Knock Army Over General Adeniyi's Demotion
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military Court Martial Convicts, Demotes Major-General Adeniyi Over Leaked Video
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Intelligence Operatives Arrest Ex-Pension Boss, Maina In Niger Republic
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Boko Haram: Why Buhari Has Not Fired Service Chiefs –Garba Shehu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Buhari Appoints New Director-General For NAPTIP
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Nigerians Taunt Tinubu, Dig Out His Angry Message Asking Jonathan To Resign In 2014
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari's N66 Million Aso Rock Rent, N45 Million Sewerage Charges Raise Eyebrows In 2021 Budget
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity FLASHBACK: In 2015, Osinbajo Said President's Failure To Secure Lives And Property, Impeachable Offence
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Business Innoson Files Suit To Stop GTBank From Going Private Until N32 Billion Judgement Debt Is Redeemed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigerians To Pay N4,000 Monthly For Solar System —Presidency
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Zabarmari: Killing Of Over 43 Farmers Was Retaliation, Boko Haram Says In New Video
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad