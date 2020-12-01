Senate Confirms Yakubu As INEC Chairman

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission for the second term of five years.
This comes five days after the Senate Committee on INEC screened Yakubu following his nomination for appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The senators, who spoke before his confirmation, described him as highly qualified for the job.
Yakubu was first appointed INEC chairman in November 2015, taking over from Attahiru Jega, who supervised the 2015 general election.
