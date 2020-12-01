Senate Confirms Yakubu As INEC Chairman

This comes five days after the Senate Committee on INEC screened Yakubu following his nomination for appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 01, 2020

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission for the second term of five years.

This comes five days after the Senate Committee on INEC  screened Yakubu following his nomination for appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The senators, who spoke before his confirmation, described him as highly qualified for the job.

Yakubu was first appointed INEC chairman in November 2015, taking over from Attahiru Jega, who supervised the 2015 general election.

See Also Scandal EXPOSED: How INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, Allegedly Paid N3bn To Secure Reappointment 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Boko Haram: Why Buhari Has Not Fired Service Chiefs –Garba Shehu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Nigerians Taunt Tinubu, Dig Out His Angry Message Asking Jonathan To Resign In 2014
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari's N66 Million Aso Rock Rent, N45 Million Sewerage Charges Raise Eyebrows In 2021 Budget
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians To Pay N4,000 Monthly For Solar System —Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity FLASHBACK: In 2015, Osinbajo Said President's Failure To Secure Lives And Property, Impeachable Offence
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB To Wike: Stop Lying Like Lai Mohammed, We’re Not Responsible For Your Father’s Church Explosion
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Did Farmers Killed By B'Haram Get Military Clearance Before Resuming Farming Activities? Garba Shehu Asks During BBC Interview
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Court Martial Convicts, Demotes Major-General Adeniyi Over Leaked Video
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Intelligence Operatives Arrest Ex-Pension Boss, Maina In Niger Republic
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Boko Haram: Why Buhari Has Not Fired Service Chiefs –Garba Shehu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military "Absolute Nonsense"—Nigerians Knock Army Over General Adeniyi's Demotion
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Nigerians Taunt Tinubu, Dig Out His Angry Message Asking Jonathan To Resign In 2014
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Money I Almost Cried When I Changed Naira To Dollars Today – Davido
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari's N66 Million Aso Rock Rent, N45 Million Sewerage Charges Raise Eyebrows In 2021 Budget
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians To Pay N4,000 Monthly For Solar System —Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity FLASHBACK: In 2015, Osinbajo Said President's Failure To Secure Lives And Property, Impeachable Offence
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Business Innoson Files Suit To Stop GTBank From Going Private Until N32 Billion Judgement Debt Is Redeemed
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB To Wike: Stop Lying Like Lai Mohammed, We’re Not Responsible For Your Father’s Church Explosion
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad