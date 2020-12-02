Insecurity: Buhari Has Agreed To Address Reps, Says Gbajabiamila

President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed to address the House of Representatives on the security challenges across the country.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Wednesday after meeting Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Femi Gbajabiamila

He said the date of the address would soon be made public.

The House of Representatives had on Tuesday resolved to invite Buhari to address lawmakers on efforts being made to address the security challenges in parts of the country.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Reps To Summon Buhari Over Borno Killings