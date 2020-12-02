Insecurity: Buhari Has Agreed To Address Reps, Says Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Wednesday after meeting Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 02, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed to address the House of Representatives on the security challenges across the country.

Femi Gbajabiamila

He said the date of the address would soon be made public.

The House of Representatives had on Tuesday resolved to invite Buhari to address lawmakers on efforts being made to address the security challenges in parts of the country.

