"My Son Was Killed By Policemen In My Presence" – Woman Petitions NHRC

A woman, Victoria Agori, has asked that the National Human Rights Commission, sitting in Abuja, prosecute the police officers who shot dead her son, Daniel Agori, right in her presence.

Mrs Agori testified on Tuesday before the NHRC panel probing allegations of human rights violations against the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad personnel.

Her son was killed in Rivers State in 2019.

"Justine Adaka gave the order to kill my son, and my son was killed right in my presence," she said. "Daniel Agori did not make any statement before they killed him like a chicken.

"These policemen are bad people. They called me the mother of a kidnapper and cultist, but my son was neither a kidnapper nor a cultist. He was a footballer and hairstylist. He was to travel to Spain."

She said she had also sought the assistance of the Federation of International Women Lawyers and some human rights organisations on the issue when asked by the respondent's counsel, James Idachaba.

The woman also said that she had to leave Port Harcourt when she was constantly being threatened as the police kept saying the matter was being investigated.

Agori's lawyer, Abiodun Olutekunbi, told the panel that the late Daniel and his brother, David, alongside Daniel's fiancee, Silver Ogbonna, were whisked away by the police to the Unit Command at Aluu in Ikwere, Rivers on May 10, 2019.

"We want the panel to order the prosecution of SP Justine Adaka, DSP Yusuf Bello and Musa before a court of competent jurisdiction," Olutekunbi said.

"We also seek the order of the panel for the immediate release of the corpse of Daniel Agori for proper burial. We further pray for the order of the panel for compensation of N1billion."

The chairman of the panel, Justice Suleiman Galadima adjourned the case till January 26, 2021.