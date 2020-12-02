Northerners Wasted Their Votes On Buhari In 2015, 2019, Northern Groups Say

A coalition of northern groups has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for his incapacity to secure the region from terrorists, kidnappers and bandits.

The spokesman for the groups, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, described the massacre of farmers in Borno State as a single attack that proved that northerners wasted their votes on Buhari in 2015 and 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari

The groups captured their feelings in a statement which reads, "The latest massacre of more than 100 innocent farmers in a single attack is significant in proving that northern votes were wasted in electing President Buhari in 2015 and 2019. It shows that northerners did make a mistake in putting up a solid, united front for him despite their ethnic-religious differences only to be abandoned to suffer the effects of such levels of insecurity, poverty and poor governance.

"For us in the North, policing lives and livelihoods of communities is now a major problem, it would not be an exaggeration to say bluntly that Buhari is the single problem of Nigeria today. We all heard of Zabarmari because the number was huge and it all happened at the same place and hour. The truth is, these incidents are constant all over the North which is today virtually a battlefront, and a hostage of Boko Haram, kidnappers, bandits, rustlers and rapists who roam about and operate freely while President Buhari and his government persist in denial.

"Northern leaders and elite fortified in their comfort zones and living far away from the effects of this devastating insecurity may be tolerated if they downplay the significance of insisting that Buhari has failed in the vital area of protecting the lives and property of a significant component of the nation, the North.

"We the typical northerners, however, understand what it means, and we daily pray to God that we have a change of situation because, without a doubt, this administration would undoubtedly abandon the North to be routed completely by criminals who understand that weak political will, insensitivity, incompetence and corruption have weakened government's resolve to challenge them.

"All northerners feel the pains of this insecurity that is already frustrating all hopes that the government could discover a more permanent solution to recurring violence across the region. We, therefore, insist that in the face of this glaring failure, the people must consider taking steps to protect themselves and their communities. While we don't doubt that governments are important in deciding how we live, citizens and communities who speak and understand each other make stronger building blocks for sustainable peace and public safety."