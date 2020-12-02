Zabarmari: North-East Governors Visit Zulum, Lament Socio-Economic Impact Of Insurgency

The governors, who condemned the massacre, lamented the socio-economic effects of the insurgency, saying the government had to nip it in the bud.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 02, 2020

Governors from the North-East region have paid a condolence visit to Borno State to commiserate with Governor Babagana Zulum over the massacre of at least 43 farmers in the Zabarmari area of the state.

Members of the North East Governors Forum pay a condolence visit to Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on December 1, 2020.

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State led the delegation to Maiduguri on Tuesday. 

Speaking for the governors, Darius noted that the lingering crisis in the region needed a holistic approach and new thinking to end the wanton destruction of lives and property.

He said, “We regret the human cost of the crisis that has continued for over a decade, and if it is not nipped in the bud, its socio-economic consequences will tell on the region.

“We visited to identify with our brother, Governor Zulum, to honour the dead and comfort the government, families of the slain farmers and the good people of Borno State.”

The governors were Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State and his counterparts from Taraba, Darius Ishaku; Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

Governor Zulum, commended his colleagues for the visit, saying, “the unity of purpose of our forum is commendable.”

He noted that the government had called for a probe into the attack while appealing to citizens of the state to exercise restraint and remain law-abiding.

SaharaReporters, New York

