Arrested Ex-Pension Boss, Maina Lands in Abuja

Maina, who is facing a 12-count money laundering charge levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, touched down at the airport, Abuja, according to photographs shared by the Nigeria Police Force.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 03, 2020

A former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who was arrested in Niger Republic on Tuesday has now landed in Nigeria.

Maina, who is facing a 12-count money laundering charge levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, touched down at the airport, Abuja, according to photographs shared by the Nigeria Police Force.

The police said on Twitter, “Maina extradited to Nigeria; the Nigeria Police Force has extradited Abdulrashid Abdullahi Maina, former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team today to Nigeria from Niamey, Niger Republic.”

On Monday evening, operatives of the Nigerian Intelligence Agency and the Niger Republic intelligence service had arrested Maina somewhere in Niger Republic.

“He has been arrested in Niger Republic, but we have not yet brought him into Nigeria. He is going to be brought in Tuesday or Wednesday. But he has been arrested,” one of the sources said.

Photos: 

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Arrested Maina Currently On His Way To Nigeria 0 Comments 12 Hours Ago

According to the EFCC, Maina is facing money laundering charges to the tune of about N2 billion, part of which he allegedly used to procure land properties in Abuja.

He had fled trial and his whereabouts unknown since his prosecution resumed on September 29, 2020, a development which made Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court order Senator Ali Ndume’s remand last Monday.

Ndume was Maina’s surety. The Federal High Court in Abuja only on Friday granted bail to the Borno South Senator.

Maina last attended court on July 2, 2020, during the cross-examination of the sixth prosecution witness by his legal team.

He failed to show up in court since September 29, 2020, prompting the judge, Justice Okon Abang, to adjudge him as having jumped bail in a ruling delivered on November 18, 2020.

The judge in the November 18 ruling, revoked the bail earlier granted him, ordered his arrest, and directed that his trial would proceed in his absence.

There was also no lawyer to represent him or his company charged along with him as his second defendant.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Katsina Senator Representing Buhari’s District Says The President Has Failed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Zabarmari: It Hurts That B’Haram Addressed Nigerians While Buhari Hasn’t – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Obasanjo, Afenifere Leaders Meet In Lagos, Discuss Way Forward For South-West
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Minister of Justice Malami Shields High Profile Syndicate In N170 Million FIRS Contract Despite Indicting Documents
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Mahdi Shehu Bitten By Snake At Police Headquarters In Abuja, Life In Danger, Says Family
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Zabarmari: Cameroonian Military Commanders Visit Borno As Governor Considers Mercenaries
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Katsina Senator Representing Buhari’s District Says The President Has Failed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Zabarmari: It Hurts That B’Haram Addressed Nigerians While Buhari Hasn’t – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attacks Are International Conspiracy To Split Nigeria – Army
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS Protest Resumes In Lagos As Old Women, Others Carry Placards
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Senator Elisha Abbo, Fined For Assaulting Woman, Slaps Another Citizen Repeatedly In Trending Video
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Court Sacks Pondei, Interim NDDC Leadership
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Nowhere Safe Under Buhari, Sultan-led JNI Laments
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Obasanjo, Afenifere Leaders Meet In Lagos, Discuss Way Forward For South-West
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Suspected Killers Of Ondo Monarch Have Been Arrested— Amotekun
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Odumakin To Police: Get Better Lawyer And Stop Embarrassing Yourself Over Judicial Panels' Probe
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Minister of Justice Malami Shields High Profile Syndicate In N170 Million FIRS Contract Despite Indicting Documents
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Mahdi Shehu Bitten By Snake At Police Headquarters In Abuja, Life In Danger, Says Family
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad