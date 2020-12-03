BREAKING: 20 Injured As Violence Rocks NANS Convention In Abuja

NANS, the umbrella body of students of tertiary institutions in Nigeria, is currently holding a convention to elect a new set of national leaders.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 03, 2020

Heavy gunshots on Thursday rocked the old parade ground in Abuja, venue of the national convention of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

NANS, the umbrella body of students of tertiary institutions in Nigeria, is currently holding a convention to elect a new set of national leaders.



A source, who spoke to SaharaReporters, said not less than 20 students sustained wounds from gunshots and machete after thugs loyal to a factional coordinator of the association in Zone D (Southwest) began attacking delegates.

He said, “They have stopped accreditation already, you know we have factions in Zone D. If you see the boys one of the coordinators brought to the convention ground, even the DSS ran away.”
 

