BREAKING: Arrested Maina Currently On His Way To Nigeria

Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) is on his way back to Nigeria after been extradited from Niger Republic.

SaharaReporters gathered that a team of police officers led by head of Interpol were in Niger Republic to pick Maina earlier on Thursday.

File Photo: Abdulrasheed Maina

The former PRTT Chairman is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged money laundering to the tune of N2 billion.

However, Maina jumped bail which prompted Okon Abang, a Judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, to order the arrest of Ali Ndume, Senator representing Borno South.

Ndume had stood surety for Maina so that he could be granted bail.

After about four days in custody, the court granted the legislator bail on Friday.

Abang had said although other grounds of Ndume’s bail application failed, the senator has a record of “good behaviour”.

The Judge asked the Borno lawmaker to produce a surety who must be a resident of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and has property in the territory.