BREAKING: Arrested Maina Currently On His Way To Nigeria

SaharaReporters gathered that a team of police officers led by head of Interpol were in Niger Republic to pick Maina earlier on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 03, 2020

Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) is on his way back to Nigeria after been extradited from Niger Republic.

SaharaReporters gathered that a team of police officers led by head of Interpol were in Niger Republic to pick Maina earlier on Thursday.

File Photo: Abdulrasheed Maina

The former PRTT Chairman is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged money laundering to the tune of N2 billion.

See Also Corruption Maina Will Be Extradited To Nigeria Soon —Police 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

However, Maina jumped bail which prompted Okon Abang, a Judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, to order the arrest of Ali Ndume, Senator representing Borno South.

Ndume had stood surety for Maina so that he could be granted bail.

After about four days in custody, the court granted the legislator bail on Friday.

Abang had said although other grounds of Ndume’s bail application failed, the senator has a record of “good behaviour”.

The Judge asked the Borno lawmaker to produce a surety who must be a resident of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and has property in the territory.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Katsina Senator Representing Buhari’s District Says The President Has Failed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Zabarmari: It Hurts That B’Haram Addressed Nigerians While Buhari Hasn’t – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Mahdi Shehu Bitten By Snake At Police Headquarters In Abuja, Life In Danger, Says Family
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Obasanjo, Afenifere Leaders Meet In Lagos, Discuss Way Forward For South-West
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Southern Nigeria Should Produce Next President —Shekarau
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Police Ask Abuja Court To Stop Judicial Panels’ Probes
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Katsina Senator Representing Buhari’s District Says The President Has Failed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Sacks Pondei, Interim NDDC Leadership
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attacks Are International Conspiracy To Split Nigeria – Army
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zabarmari: It Hurts That B’Haram Addressed Nigerians While Buhari Hasn’t – Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Suspected Killers Of Ondo Monarch Have Been Arrested— Amotekun
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Mahdi Shehu Bitten By Snake At Police Headquarters In Abuja, Life In Danger, Says Family
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Obasanjo, Afenifere Leaders Meet In Lagos, Discuss Way Forward For South-West
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nowhere Safe Under Buhari, Sultan-led JNI Laments
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International UK Government Announces Point-based Immigration System For Skilled Workers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Passengers Stranded As Workers Union Ground Arik Air Operations
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Terrorism May Persist For Another 20 Years In Nigeria – Buratai
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Southern Nigeria Should Produce Next President —Shekarau
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad