IGP Queries Police Legal Officer Over Suit Challenging Judicial Panels On Police Brutality

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has queried the police legal officer over a suit filed by the police at the federal high court on the legality of judicial panels of inquiry on police brutality set up by various state governments.

Adamu has also ordered an investigation on the circumstances surrounding the suit, a move that raises new questions on whether he was not informed before the legal action by the police was taken.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu

“The Force Legal Officer has been queried and may face further sanctions if found guilty of dereliction of duty, a statement from the police on Thursday claimed.

“The IGP reiterates the commitment of the Force to fulfilling all its obligations with regards to the disbandment of the defunct SARS, the ongoing judicial panels and all other police reforms.”



In a suit marked FHC/ ABJ/CS/1492/2020 and filed by O.M Atoyebi, the police had argued that the establishment of panels of inquiry by state governors to investigate the activities of the force violates “section 241(1)(2)(a) and item 45, part 1, first schedule to the constitution and section 21 of the tribunals of inquiry act”.



Among the defendants are the Attorney-General of the Federation, the National Human Rights Commission, the attorneys-general of the states, and chairmen of the panels set up by the states.

