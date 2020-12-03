Senator Elisha Abbo, Fined For Assaulting Woman, Slaps Another Citizen Repeatedly In Trending Video

Nineteen months after assaulting a nursing mother, Senator Elisha Abbo, has again been caught on video slapping a young man repeatedly in his hometown in Adamawa State.

Abbo, representing the Adamawa North Senatorial District, was seen assaulting a young man in a video posted by a Twitter user, @Jacfelixchidama.

The Senator first came to limelight in 2019, when he was captured in a video beating a female attendant, Osimibibra Warmat, at a sex shop in Abuja.

The assault was done in the presence of an armed policeman who, rather than protect the victim, arrested her.

The police later arraigned Abbo before a Magistrate Court in Zuba, on a one-count charge of assault.

Despite video evidence of the incident, Abdullahi Ilelah, the Magistrate, upheld the no-case submission filed by the lawmaker and dismissed the case.

However, Warmate instituted a separate civil suit at the FCT High Court and on September 28, Samira Bature, the presiding Judge, convicted Abbo and ordered him to pay N50 million as compensation to her.

Sextoy Senator, Ishaku Abbo representing Adamawa North involved in physical assault for a second time on video. pic.twitter.com/F5iXsyBn36 — Jack (@Jacfelixchidama) December 3, 2020

Meanwhile, the latest video has sparked outrage on social media.

@Tonfiyo wrote; “This guy. What’s wrong with this guy.”

@Djkelexray said, “That's what we get when justice is not being served. He keeps doing more and thinks he is above the law, We have some bad leaders in Nigeria and the good once have to remove them before he eat them up!”

@TesswhyteT wrote, “This man and assault is 5&6. See his nonsense fried hair.”