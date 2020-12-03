Suspected Killers Of Ondo Monarch Have Been Arrested— Amotekun

The Ondo State Security Agency Network, the Amotekun, on Wednesday, said it had arrested some persons in connection with the killing of the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi.



Oba Adeusi was shot dead by gunmen at Elegbeka on the Akure-Owo-Benin Expressway in the Ose Local Government Area of the state last Thursday.

The monarch was said to be returning from Akure, where he attended a meeting when he ran into the bandits.



The state Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, announced the arrest of the suspects while speaking to journalists in Akure, Punch reports.



He, however, did not disclose the identities and number of the suspects.



According to the Amotekun boss, the suspects were arrested by the men of the outfit, who combed the forest after the incident.



He said his men also rescued three kidnap victims during the operation.



Adeleye stated, “We combed the forest in Elegbeka and we arrested some suspects and they are undergoing interrogation. We rescued three victims from the Elegbeka forest on the same night that the traditional ruler of Ifon was killed.



“On the recent kidnap in the state, our men, in collaboration with the traditional security agencies, local hunters, vigilantes and the OPC went into the forest and we were able to make some arrests and those arrested are undergoing various levels of interrogation.



“What we observed in the last two weeks is a downward trend in criminal activities within the state. This is why the Amotekun Corps decided to change tactics so that we can sustain the relative peace in the state.

“We have commenced what we tagged: ‘Operation Clean Up’ in the state. This is to take the war against criminality to every corner of the state rather than wait for the criminals to come out.”



Adeleye also disclosed that the agency had arrested no fewer than 15 persons for various criminal activities in the state after it launched the ‘Operation Clean Up’ as part of efforts to flush out bandits from the state.



He explained that the suspects were arrested at various locations across the state, adding that men of the security outfit had been deployed in flashpoints across the state.



He said, “We visited some of the dark spots between midnight and 4 am; we were able to arrest about 15 of these criminals where they were committing the criminal acts.



“We arrested about 15 suspects during the ‘Operation Clean Up’ that we commenced yesterday (Tuesday). Most of these criminals would be turned over to the traditional security agencies for prosecution where necessary.”



He added that men of the Amotekun Corps in the state had redoubled their efforts in the deployment of personnel, surveillance and stop and search operations in the territory.