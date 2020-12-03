UPDATED: Violence Rocks NANS Convention As DSS Arrests PRO, Others With Guns

The ongoing three-day national convention of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) was on Thursday disrupted by violence.



About 20 members of the association, who gathered at the old parade ground in Abuja for the convention, sustained wounds from gunshots and machete after thugs loyal to a factional coordinator of the association in Zone D (Southwest) began attacking delegates.

The thugs, numbering over 20, stormed the venue with dangerous weapons while accreditation of Students Union Government (SUG) Presidents under NANS Zone B and Zone D was in progress.Meanwhile, DSS operatives have allegedly arrested the National Public Relations Officer of the association, Azeez Adeyemi, after guns and ammunition were found in a bus belonging to Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY).

The security agency also arrested other occupiers of the bus who are students’ leaders from Ogun State.



Confirming the arrest to SaharaReporters, a SUG President from one of the institutions in Oyo State said he is disappointed that students’ leaders could resort to violence during their election.



He said, “Yes, peace has returned to the ground now. DSS operatives have arrested some people, including the present PRO and Special Assistant to Governor Abiodun of Ogun State on Students’ Matters, Azeez Adeyemi, with guns and ammunition.



“He was caught in a student union bus belonging to Moshood Abiola Polytechnic. The bus was full of guns and ammunition. I heard they have been released but the union bus loaded with ammunition is still in the custody of the DSS.”