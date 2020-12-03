You're Bankrupt Of Ideas, Shehu Sani Slams Buratai Over Claim Of Terrorism Lasting 20 Years

A former Kaduna State Senator and public analyst, Shehu Sani, has berated the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, over his projection that the Boko Haram insurgency could last for another 20 years in the country.

Sani said the army chief's statement suggested someone who was bankrupt of fresh ideas and strategies and who should, therefore, tender his resignation.

Shehu Sani

The senator wrote on Twitter, "When the protesters needed you, you were not there; when you needed the protesters, they are not here.

When the protesters needed you,you were not there;When you needed the protesters, they are not here. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) December 3, 2020

"Telling our people that the insurgency will last 20 years after repeated misleading claims of victories attests to the failure of those saddled with the responsibility of leading the fight.

"It also signifies the resignation and bankruptcy of new ideas and strategies."

Telling our people that the Insurgency will last twenty years,after repeatedly misleading claims of victories attest to the failure of those saddled with the responsibility of leading the https://t.co/vRcmm5Iqay also signifies resignation and bankruptcy of new ideas & strategies. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) December 3, 2020

See Also Military Terrorism May Persist For Another 20 Years In Nigeria – Buratai

The Chief of the Army Staff, on his verified Facebook page, three days after the Boko Haram terrorists killed scores of rice farmers in Borno State, warned that the insurgency could last 20 more years in the country.

Buratai had written, "There is the likelihood of terrorism persisting in Nigeria for another 20 years.

"It only depends on the level of escalation and the appropriate responses by all stakeholders, both civil and military authorities.

"Citizens' responsibility is equally important and imperative. All must cooperate to contain the lingering insecurity. Let there be collective action and responsibility."

