BREAKING: Fire Guts Radio Station ‘LOVE FM’ In Abuja

According to a worker, who confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters, she said she left the station a few minutes before the inferno started.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 04, 2020

A private radio station, LOVE FM, 104.5 located at Mpape, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has been razed by fire.

According to a worker, who confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters, she said she left the station a few minutes before the inferno started.

It was gathered that it took the men of FCT fire service some hours before they arrived at the scene, but they could not put out the raging fire which had engulfed the entire building.

The fire, which started around 7.30 pm, razed the computers, furniture and transmitters at the station.

The cause of the fire could not yet be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Katsina Senator Representing Buhari’s District Says The President Has Failed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education 45-year-old Civil Servant Emerges NANS President
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Travel Insecurity: Airlines Hike Airfares By 100% As Operating Costs Rise, Nigerians Kick
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Education U.S. Varsities Offer $2.17Million Scholarships to 19 Nigerian Students
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nobody Can Stop Nigerian Government From Prosecuting #EndSARS Protesters, Lai Mohammed Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Shooting Survivors Share Painful Experiences Of Having Nigerian Army Bullets Inside Their Bodies
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Katsina Senator Representing Buhari’s District Says The President Has Failed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education 45-year-old Civil Servant Emerges NANS President
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Travel Insecurity: Airlines Hike Airfares By 100% As Operating Costs Rise, Nigerians Kick
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Education U.S. Varsities Offer $2.17Million Scholarships to 19 Nigerian Students
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nobody Can Stop Nigerian Government From Prosecuting #EndSARS Protesters, Lai Mohammed Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Appeal Court Upholds Maryam Sanda's Death Penalty For Killing Husband
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Devaluation In Nigeria: Lesson For The Next Government By Dr Nasir Aminu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Shooting Survivors Share Painful Experiences Of Having Nigerian Army Bullets Inside Their Bodies
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos To Punish International Travellers Evading COVID-19 Test
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Police Restrict Movement In Five Lagos LGAs As Senatorial By-Election Holds Tomorrow
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zabarmari: We Won’t Accept Mass Burial Again, CAN Warns Nigerian Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
SPONSORED CONTENT SPONSORED POST: Rev. (Prof.) J.O. Lawoyin —A Tribute
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad