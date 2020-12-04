COVID-19: Arik Air Sacks 300 Workers

This was contained in a statement on Friday by the airline’s spokesman, Adebanji Ola.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 04, 2020

Arik Air has relieved 300 workers of their employment.

This was contained in a statement on Friday by the airline’s spokesman, Adebanji Ola.  Arik Air

The statement read, “Arising from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the constrained ability of the airline to complete heavy maintenance activities and return its planes to operations, stunted revenues against increasing operational costs, the management of Arik Air (In Receivership) has declared 300 staff members redundant to its current level of operations.

“The leadership of the impacted unions have been contacted to negotiate a redundancy package for the affected staff.”

“50 per cent of Arik Air’s workforce of over 1,600 staff has been on an unpaid leave of absence in the past six months on a base allowance.”

See Also LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Passengers Stranded As Workers Union Ground Arik Air Operations 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Insecurity: Airlines Hike Airfares By 100% As Operating Costs Rise, Nigerians Kick
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Raid Edo Highway, Kidnap Passengers, Kill Vigilante
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Passengers Stranded As Workers Union Ground Arik Air Operations
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Jobs Enugu Government Approves Employment Of 50 Graduates With Disabilities
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Jobs Ex-Militants In Delta Protest 'Deliberate Attempt' To 'Snatch' Pipeline Surveillance Jobs From Them
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Economy Why Buhari Finally Signed AfCFTA Agreement After Persistent Refusal To Do So
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Katsina Senator Representing Buhari’s District Says The President Has Failed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education 45-year-old Civil Servant Emerges NANS President
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Lamido To Buhari: Drop Your Arrogance, Repent To Allah, You Failed Nigerians
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police Police Restrict Movement In Five Lagos LGAs As Senatorial By-Election Holds Tomorrow
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel Insecurity: Airlines Hike Airfares By 100% As Operating Costs Rise, Nigerians Kick
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Scandal Senator Elisha Abbo, Fined For Assaulting Woman, Slaps Another Citizen Repeatedly In Trending Video
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Lagos Trader Stabs Wife to Death, Cuts Both Hands Over Money
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Remands Maina In Kuje Prison
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zabarmari: Cameroonian Military Commanders Visit Borno As Governor Considers Mercenaries
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Education UPDATED: Violence Rocks NANS Convention As DSS Arrests PRO, Others With Guns
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Raid Edo Highway, Kidnap Passengers, Kill Vigilante
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics "We're Promised Juicy Appointments When Biafra Is Achieved"—IPOB Members Arrested For Bombing Wike Father's Church
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad