COVID-19: Arik Air Sacks 300 Workers

Arik Air has relieved 300 workers of their employment.

This was contained in a statement on Friday by the airline’s spokesman, Adebanji Ola. Arik Air

The statement read, “Arising from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the constrained ability of the airline to complete heavy maintenance activities and return its planes to operations, stunted revenues against increasing operational costs, the management of Arik Air (In Receivership) has declared 300 staff members redundant to its current level of operations.



“The leadership of the impacted unions have been contacted to negotiate a redundancy package for the affected staff.”



“50 per cent of Arik Air’s workforce of over 1,600 staff has been on an unpaid leave of absence in the past six months on a base allowance.”

