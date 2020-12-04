UPDATED: Again, #EndSARS Tops Nigeria, US Twitter Trends As Protests Resume In Lagos

SaharaReporters gathered that older women and some young men brandished various placards in the area, defying the scorching heat to march for almost two hours.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 04, 2020

The EndSARS protest, which gripped the country for about two weeks in October, resumed in Lagos State on Thursday with protesters marching by Tejuosho Road in the Yaba area of the city.

#EndSARS

They continued to chant, "End SARS and we march for our children." A number of them were also seen carrying the Nigerian flag in their hands, with microphones to make their voices audible.

On Friday morning, more Nigerians vow to storm the streets, in what they termed a "second wave of protests." 

#ENDSARS became a top trend on Twitter with many Nigerians expressing their determination to voice their anger against bad governance and police brutality in Nigeria. 

The hashtag also appeared on the US trends in the early hours of Friday.

Tweeting on Friday morning, an activist, Gbenga Sesan wrote, "#EndSARS protests are back. They will be peaceful. Actions will be distributed. Volunteers will manage logistics. There will be no donations that can be blocked. Communication will be seamless. The goal remains the same: #5for5. Don't wait for anyone; this is YOUR country." 

Comedian DrCraze wrote, "#EndSARS second wave, third wave, plenty waves, Any Wave! I'm READY!" 

A Twitter user, @FabricbyFabric, wrote, "#EndSARS is back! Our Demands: Unfreezing of all bank accounts related to the #EndSARS protests.  Release of illegally detained peaceful protesters.-Justice for victims of 20•10•20 #EndSARS."  

A medical doctor, Olufunmilayo, wrote, "#EndSARS is back on the trend table. It's number 1 in Nigeria, and it's also present on the USA trend table. Don't hide under this to start swallowing food late tonight thinking I won't notice. Dear hardened hoodlums, Lend your voice to the struggle. Stay awake to tweet. Not eat."

The EndSARS movement, mostly peaceful, had turned to a blood field on Tuesday, October 20, when the personnel of the Nigerian Army went to the Lekki Tollgate area and opened fire on the crowds.

The soldiers from the 65 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Bonny Camp, Victoria Island, reportedly killed and injured several demonstrators.

A certain Lieutenant Colonel Bello, who was the Commanding Officer of the battalion, had reportedly led the soldiers to fire bullets at the scene. However, he claimed before the ongoing Lagos State Panel of Inquiry that he only fired blank ammunition into the air.

A day after the shootings, the Lagos State Governor had initially denied any loss of life from the gunfire or that he was aware of the deployment of soldiers.

Later, he admitted that two persons were killed in the incident, while the army said in a terse statement that the state government requested a military clampdown on the protesters to enforce its earlier-than-scheduled curfew. 

SaharaReporters, New York

