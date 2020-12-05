BREAKING: Bandits Disrupt Bye-Election In Zamfara

SaharaReporters learnt that the bandits disrupted the voting exercise at Shiyar Galadima 008 Polling Unit when some officials of the Peoples Democratic Party allegedly arrived at the village.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 05, 2020

A large number of bandits have disrupted the voting process in Shiyar Galadima, Rini village, Zamfara State in the ongoing bye-election holding in the state.  

Shiyar Galadima is in the Bakura Local Government Area, whose House of Assembly's seat became vacant, following the death of the former lawmaker, Tukur Jekada, who passed on in May.

The commission had fixed December 5 for the bye-election.

Apart from Zamfara, bye-elections are also holding today in Lagos, Bayelsa and Cross River, among other places.

A source told SaharaReporters that trouble started when a PDP chieftain arrived at the polling unit which infuriated some of the voters.

He said, "As the suspected bandits arrived, security operatives had to fire gunshots into the air to restore law and order at the Shiyar Galadima 008, Polling Unit in Rini village.

"There was also an attempt to create chaos by the thugs at the polling units, but security operatives arrived immediately and rounded off the suspected thugs. Order was eventually restored, and the voting continued "

