Insecurity: 150 CSOs Vow To Occupy National Assembly

According to the group, the plan is aimed at drawing the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari, who it said, will appear before the House of Representatives on December 10 or 15.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 05, 2020

A group, Coalition of 150 Organisations Against Insecurity, has said it will begin the #SecureNorth protest at the National Assembly over the wave of insecurity in the northern region on December 10.

The lower legislative chamber of the National Assembly had during the week invited the President over incessant killings across the country.

The group said that over 150,000 citizens had been mobilised to storm the National Assembly.

“This is a call to all Nigerians to join the #SecureNorth peaceful protest against the poor level of insecurity in the country and call to actions against the spate of killings and kidnappings in the North and any other part of Nigeria. We shall be occupying the three-arm zones for days until all our demands are met. 

“All civil society organisations, unions, associations, professional bodies, and so on are invited. This is a special invitation to all local and international media.

“Let us honour the souls of the poor farmers in Borno and Katsina states and any other victim of insecurity in Nigeria. Let us all come out to add our voices to the call to end insecurity in Nigeria.”

SaharaReporters, New York

