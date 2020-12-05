Nigerians React To Low Turnout In Lagos Bye-Election

SaharaReporters gathered several polling units were deserted.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 05, 2020

There was a low voter turnout on Saturday in Lagos State in the areas where the Lagos-East Senatorial District and Kosofe Constituency bye-elections took place.

PU 017 Adeniran Ajao Cresent, Maryland.PU 017 Adeniran Ajao Cresent, Maryland. avalondaily

This is the first election that would be taking place in Lagos since the #EndSARS protest. 

The development has led to mixed reactions on Twitter as Nigerians debated the low turnout.

Most youths explained that their reason for not voting was because the Peoples Democratic Party as well as the All Progressives Congress – the two major parties – are birds of the same feather.

Senator Jaywon @juuwoncares gave the excuse of location as his inability to vote. He asked, "How can I vote when I need to travel to my polling unit to cast my vote?" 

Lionheart @lion__heart01 said the youth could not fully partake in the election because their political party has yet to be registered. He tweeted, "Because their party isn't ready yet! APC, PDP are the same, and we have lost hope in them."

Obaro @obaroddy replying @dejiadeyanju said, "You have forgotten that the current Nigerian electoral process is programmed to frustrate an internet thinking person. 

They lockdown Lagos-East for elections, so peradventure I couldn't get to Ikorodu yesterday I am automatically disenfranchised."

Femmy @femzyrealone wrote, "Because we don't have our representative on their ballot papers, so let them elect their self. Mchew." 

Some, however, think that the youth have no excuse for not participating in the election.

Fad|Loomsuite @smartkaybee replying @komolaf11233521, said, "So the way for the soro soke to take over is by protest or burning right? Youth needs to be directly involved in politics. APC OR PDP is not the problem but the youth non involvement to take over what belongs to them." 

Another in this school of thought, Rt. Hon. Olanrewaju Solomon,  tweeted, "They can never be at their polling units but on the Internet casting their vote... it's a pity for SORO SOKE GENERATION sha... The government will create an opportunity for them, they will not make use of it, but in the end, they will be complaining of bad government... No sense." 

Femi @clementbiola said, "Politics is not Twitter. You need structure to be a good politician." 

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, who cast his ballot at Ward 4 Unit 002 at Oke-Balogun Central Mosque, Epe commended the peaceful conduct of voters at his unit.

The PDP candidate in Lagos-East, Babatunde Gbadamosi, complained about the low voter turnout, blaming it on the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission to educate voters properly.

