Nigerians React To Low Turnout In Lagos Bye-Election

There was a low voter turnout on Saturday in Lagos State in the areas where the Lagos-East Senatorial District and Kosofe Constituency bye-elections took place.

SaharaReporters gathered several polling units were deserted.

This is the first election that would be taking place in Lagos since the #EndSARS protest.

The development has led to mixed reactions on Twitter as Nigerians debated the low turnout.

Most youths explained that their reason for not voting was because the Peoples Democratic Party as well as the All Progressives Congress – the two major parties – are birds of the same feather.

Both APC and PDP are same set of people changing colour of agbada, we have both their records of failure, and SORO SOKE generation will not partake in electing further failure. We want total haulage come 2023. — Komolafe (@Komolaf11233521) December 5, 2020

Senator Jaywon @juuwoncares gave the excuse of location as his inability to vote.

Lionheart @lion__heart01 said the youth could not fully partake in the election because their political party has yet to be registered. He tweeted, "Because their party isn't ready yet! APC, PDP are the same, and we have lost hope in them."

Obaro @obaroddy replying @dejiadeyanju said,

They lockdown Lagos-East for elections, so peradventure I couldn't get to Ikorodu yesterday I am automatically disenfranchised."

Femmy @femzyrealone wrote,

Some, however, think that the youth have no excuse for not participating in the election.

Fad|Loomsuite @smartkaybee replying @komolaf11233521, said,

Another in this school of thought, Rt. Hon. Olanrewaju Solomon, tweeted,

Femi @clementbiola said,

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, who cast his ballot at Ward 4 Unit 002 at Oke-Balogun Central Mosque, Epe commended the peaceful conduct of voters at his unit.

The PDP candidate in Lagos-East, Babatunde Gbadamosi, complained about the low voter turnout, blaming it on the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission to educate voters properly.