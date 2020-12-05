Shiites To Buhari: You're Reckless, Incompetent Ruler With No Empathy For Nigerians

According to a statement by the secretary, academic forum of Shiite, Abdullahi Musa, the killing of 43 farmers in Borno State shows that the government has failed Nigerians in its duty to protect lives and property.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 05, 2020

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria, better known as Shiite, has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari over his failure to put an end to the senseless killings of innocent Nigerians by terrorists and bandits.

"The report of close to four scores of farmers killed in Zabarmari community of Jere Local Government, Borno State, by the so-called Boko-Haram elements on Saturday, 28 November 2020 is disheartening, matter-of-factly," the statement read.

"Such a massacre of innocent citizens is a cold-hearted crime against humanity. Every human life needs to be treated with respect and regard, but not an ounce was accorded to the victims. 

"The wave of senseless violence and insecurity in this country, Nigeria, particularly in the North, is symptomatic of a dysfunctional system and wrenching incompetence of the autocratic ruler with a reckless disregard for the ruled.

"As we condemn the beheading of Innocent farmers, we also condole with their families, the helpless and hapless people of Borno State and all the Nigerian citizens, on this cycle of tragedies". 

"It is unfortunate that we have a set of people at the corridors of power who are senseless, incompetent and have no regard for human life. They are only good at attacking, killing and jailing peaceful protesters who are calling on the government to do the right thing," the group added."

 

SaharaReporters, New York

