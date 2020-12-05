United States Removes Visa Reciprocity Fees For Nigerian Citizens

The eliminated reciprocity fees for Nigerian citizens takes effect from December 3, 2020.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 05, 2020

The United States' government has cancelled all visa reciprocity fees for Nigerian citizens seeking a visa to the United States.

This was made known by the Spokesperson for the Ministry of foreign affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, in a statement.

Nwonye disclosed that the positive development is in line with the removal of excess visa application, processing and biometric fees for United States citizens applying for Nigerian visas by the Nigerian government.

"Prospective Nigerian travellers to the United States are hereby advised to visit: www.travel.state.gov for details," the statement read.

It would also be recalled that the Nigerian government reduced its visa fees for Americans travelling to Nigeria a day after the United States announced increment in its visa fees for Nigerians as a way of retaliating Nigeria's high fees.

According to the US State Department, the visa fees were increased after 18 months of consultation with the Nigerian government, to make its visa fees for Americans proportional, failed.

Nigerians whose American visas have been approved had paid extra fees ranging from $80 to $110 (N28,800 to N39,600), depending on the type of visa being applied for, the State Department said.

Nigeria has now reduced the visa fees for Americans travelling to Nigeria from $180 to $150.

