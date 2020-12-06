Bye-Election: Bayelsa Police Recover Corpses Of Six Officers In Boat Mishap

The incident occurred on Friday, December 4, when one of the speedboats conveying 11 police officers from Yenagoa to Southern Ijaw capsized at Oporoma.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 06, 2020

Six corpses of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, who drowned as a result of a boat mishap while on a Senatorial bye-election duty in Bayelsa State, have been recovered.

The incident occurred on Friday, December 4, when one of the speedboats conveying 11 police officers from Yenagoa to Southern Ijaw capsized at Oporoma.

A statement by SP Asinim Butswat, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, said," Five of the policemen were rescued immediately, while six were missing."

According to the police spokesman, a combined team of rescue officers from the Marine Department of the Bayelsa State Police Command and local divers have recovered the six bodies of the missing policemen, and they are deposited at the mortuary.

"The command condoles with the families of the deceased. An investigation has commenced ascertaining the cause of the boat mishap." 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Three Policemen Who Shot Wedding Guest Dead In Imo Arrested
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Again, Police Threaten Showdown As Nigerians Vow To Resume #ENDSARS Protest Monday
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights One Killed, Many Injured As Police Attack Anti-banditry Protesters In Katsina State
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
CRIME Man Arrested For Allegedly Burying Teenage Boy Alive In Kano
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Police Police Warn Families Of Kidnap Victims Not To Negotiate Ransom With Kidnappers
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Boko Haram Police Neutralise Boko Terrorists In Borno, Recover Weapons
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Kidnappers Kill Man In Kaduna Despite Receiving Ransom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Ebonyi Commissioner Writes EFCC, Withdraws Surety For Pius Anyim
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Abia Governor Suspends Chief Of Staff Agbazuere After Spraying Cash On Controversial Pastor Odumeje
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Ex-governor Dickson Wins Bayelsa-West Senatorial Election
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel United States Removes Visa Reciprocity Fees For Nigerian Citizens
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Nobody Died At Lekki, Those Who Claimed They Saw Corpses Have Eye Problem, Says Buratai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Confusion As Two Candidates Claim Victory As APC Wins Imo North Bye-election
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Nigerians React To Low Turnout In Lagos Bye-Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections APC Wins Bauchi Bye-election
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Police Three Policemen Who Shot Wedding Guest Dead In Imo Arrested
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Lagos East Senatorial Bye-Election: Tokunbo Abiru Of APC Defeats PDP's Gbadamosi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion Messing With Mercenaries On Boko Haram Again, By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad