Military Needs 'Made In Nigeria' Equipment To Fight Insecurity – Defence Minister

The Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi, has said that the armed forces need indigenous hardware and equipment, which should be produced and utilised to tackle the myriad of security challenges facing the country.

Magashi noted that the military needs to look inwards for ammunition and weapons if the armed forces are to have an advantage over its many adversaries.

Defence Minister, Major-General Bashir Magashi.

The minister stated these in Abuja while opening a modern research centre at the Defence Research Development Bureau, Asokoro.

According to a statement by Kabir Bala for the Director, Press and Public Relations, of the ministry, Magashi said, "The bureau would be a key driver to the employment of unique and modern techniques for the operations of the Armed forces as well as facilitating the self-reliance drive.

"It is essential for the military to be highly innovative and self-reliant in producing indigenous hardware to beef up the insufficiency impeding efficiency in operations.

"This development calls for self-appraisal in vision and determination to our military requirements. In the face of the challenges, there is the need to evolve a new concept of 'Made in Nigeria' for military equipment and platforms.

"This bureau is a dire necessity because it will avail the country an avenue to develop and implore technology needed in curtailing the current security challenges."