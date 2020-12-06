Six Nigerians Held For Illegal Stay In India

The Vashi police raided an apartment in Juhu Gaon on Friday night and found six Nigerian nationals in the premises, senior inspector Sanjeev Dhumal said, according to a report by Republicworld.com.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 06, 2020

Six Nigerian nationals, including a woman, were arrested in Navi Mumbai for allegedly living illegally without any valid documents and running a restaurant at a flat in a residential building, police said on Saturday.

Vashi police station

The police found that one of the accused, a 47-year- old woman, was operating a restaurant inside the flat, the official said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Obiora Anivavveva (57), Prince Oki John (49), Ahomo Ile Helen (47), Chukudi Luke Usloar (30), Nalomorisa Cosmos Chinenye (50) and Okaiyo Tuchukoa Philip (43), he said.

Offences under relevant sections of the IPC, Epidemic Act, Indian Passport Act, Foreign Nationals Act and Prohibition Act have been registered against the accused, the official said.

Further probe is underway to trace the owner of the apartment, he added. 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

