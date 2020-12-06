Three Policemen Who Shot Wedding Guest Dead In Imo Arrested

The policemen had allegedly asked the victim, identified as Nude Oguzie, to stop for a search but the personnel shot at his Toyota Camry when he reportedly refused to stop.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 06, 2020

There was confusion on Owerri/Orlu Expressway on Saturday after trigger-happy police officers shot dead a man who was attending a wedding ceremony in Owerri, Imo State.

The policemen had allegedly asked the victim, identified as Nude Oguzie, to stop for a search but the personnel shot at his Toyota Camry when he reportedly refused to stop.

It was learnt that the policemen, after learning that they might have shot the motorist dead, took to their heels and left him for dead.

Eyewitnesses said that the crowds around the area gathered around Oguzie and he was rushed to a nearby government hospital where a doctor confirmed him dead.

"We the passersby, when the policemen refused to stop to help him, took Oguzie to the Federal Medical Centre in Owerri, where he was pronounced dead," the witness said.

It was learnt that the victim was a native of the Njaba Local Government Area in Imo State.

When contacted, the Police Spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident, adding the culprit policemen had been identified, arrested, and kept in custody.

He said, "The Imo State Police Command has condemned the killing of one Jude Oguzie by operatives attached to the command, on December 5, along the Njaba/Owerri Road.

"The Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, wondered why the officers refused to adhere to rules guiding the use of firearms.

"He, therefore, ordered an investigation into the matter, to unravel the cause of the incident. The officers involved have, however, been identified, arrested, and are presently in custody.

"The CP, while sympathising with the family of the deceased, urged them to remain calm, as the Command will do everything possible to ensure that justice is done.

"The command regrets the killing of the deceased under any guise especially now that the force is doing everything within its powers to put an end to incidents of brutality and incivility to members of the public."

Killings such as Oguzie's had led to a nationwide protest led principally by angry youths in the second week of October where the citizens called urgent police reforms including the immediate disbandment of the now defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The protest, EndSARS, had led to the establishment of state judicial panels across more than 15 states where victims of police brutality were allowed to explain the injustice and cruelty they had suffered from the police and seek redress.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Bye-Election: Bayelsa Police Recover Corpses Of Six Officers In Boat Mishap
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Again, Police Threaten Showdown As Nigerians Vow To Resume #ENDSARS Protest Monday
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights One Killed, Many Injured As Police Attack Anti-banditry Protesters In Katsina State
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
CRIME Man Arrested For Allegedly Burying Teenage Boy Alive In Kano
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Police Police Warn Families Of Kidnap Victims Not To Negotiate Ransom With Kidnappers
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Boko Haram Police Neutralise Boko Terrorists In Borno, Recover Weapons
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Kidnappers Kill Man In Kaduna Despite Receiving Ransom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Ebonyi Commissioner Writes EFCC, Withdraws Surety For Pius Anyim
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Abia Governor Suspends Chief Of Staff Agbazuere After Spraying Cash On Controversial Pastor Odumeje
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Ex-governor Dickson Wins Bayelsa-West Senatorial Election
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel United States Removes Visa Reciprocity Fees For Nigerian Citizens
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Nobody Died At Lekki, Those Who Claimed They Saw Corpses Have Eye Problem, Says Buratai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Confusion As Two Candidates Claim Victory As APC Wins Imo North Bye-election
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Nigerians React To Low Turnout In Lagos Bye-Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections APC Wins Bauchi Bye-election
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Lagos East Senatorial Bye-Election: Tokunbo Abiru Of APC Defeats PDP's Gbadamosi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion Messing With Mercenaries On Boko Haram Again, By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Military Needs 'Made In Nigeria' Equipment To Fight Insecurity – Defence Minister
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad