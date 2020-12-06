Two INEC Staff Missing As Commission Declares Zamfara Bye-election Inconclusive

Similarly, two ad-hoc staff of the commission have been declared missing, and their whereabouts were still unknown at the time of filing in this report.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 06, 2020

The Independent Electoral Commission has declared the state Assembly bye-election conducted in Bakura constituency in Zamfara State on Saturday as inconclusive.

Addressing journalists today, the returning Officer Professor Ibrahim Magawata, said, "The election results of five polling units in Bakura ward have been cancelled."

The affected units, according to Professor Magawata, have a total number of 11,429 votes.

He, however, declared that, so far, the PDP candidate, Alhaji Ibrahim Tudu, has scored the total number of 18645 votes, while the APC candidate, Alhaji Bello Dankande Gamji scored 16464 votes.

"A new date for the conclusion of the election for the affected polling units would be announced later," he added.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

