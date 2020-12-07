Bandits Attack Katsina Community, Shoot Fulani Leader

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked Kasuwan Magani town in Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

It was gathered that armed men invaded the community in their large numbers and went straight to the residence of Ardo Ahmadu Suleiman, leader of Fulani Ardos in the state.

The gunmen shot at Suleiman shortly after he observed the 8 pm Ishai Muslim prayer at a mosque close to his house, but he survived the attack. SaharaReporters gathered that the attack took place over the weekend.

Tsoho Garba, Chief Imam of Kasuwan Magani Mosque, said that the bandits trailed the Fulani leader from the mosque down to his house which was about 20 metres away.

According to Garba, the gunmen also shot sporadically in the community, creating panic among residents who scampered for safety before the arrival of security operatives who later brought the situation under control.

In a report by ChannelsTV, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, described the attack as an assassination attempt on the Fulani leader because he was working with the government to eliminate banditry and kidnapping in Kajuru council.

