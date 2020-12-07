Bandits Attack Katsina Community, Shoot Fulani Leader

It was gathered that armed men invaded the community in their large numbers and went straight to the residence of Ardo Ahmadu Suleiman, leader of Fulani Ardos in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 07, 2020

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked Kasuwan Magani town in Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

It was gathered that armed men invaded the community in their large numbers and went straight to the residence of Ardo Ahmadu Suleiman, leader of Fulani Ardos in the state.

The gunmen shot at Suleiman shortly after he observed the 8 pm Ishai Muslim prayer at a mosque close to his house, but he survived the attack.  SaharaReporters gathered that the attack took place over the weekend.

Tsoho Garba, Chief Imam of Kasuwan Magani Mosque, said that the bandits trailed the Fulani leader from the mosque down to his house which was about 20 metres away.

According to Garba, the gunmen also shot sporadically in the community, creating panic among residents who scampered for safety before the arrival of security operatives who later brought the situation under control.

In a report by ChannelsTV, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, described the attack as an assassination attempt on the Fulani leader because he was working with the government to eliminate banditry and kidnapping in Kajuru council.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Bandits Kill Four Persons Relaxing Outdoors In Zamfara
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Service Chiefs Should Recommend Their Successors –Fayemi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram B'Haram Escapees In North-East Now Operate As Bandits, Kidnappers – Nigerian Governors
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kidnappers Kill Man In Kaduna Despite Receiving Ransom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Military Needs 'Made In Nigeria' Equipment To Fight Insecurity – Defence Minister
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity INTERVIEW: "Our Lives Turned Upside Down"—Adamawa Residents Recount Fears Of B'Haram, Banditry, Kidnapping
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Channels TV Reporter Allegedly Brutalises His Medical Doctor Wife Four Weeks After Childbirth
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Policemen, Soldiers Storm Lekki Toll Plaza
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS UPDATED: Police, Soldiers Take Over Lekki Toll Plaza
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS Protest Resumes In Osogbo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Free Speech Nigeria's Defence Agency Acquires Equipment That Can Spy On Citizens' Phone Communications – Report
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Woman Locked Up For Five Months In Gombe For Having Child Out Of Wedlock
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Citizens Right To Embark On Peaceful Protests – Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Abia Governor Suspends Chief Of Staff Agbazuere After Spraying Cash On Controversial Pastor Odumeje
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Ebonyi Commissioner Writes EFCC, Withdraws Surety For Pius Anyim
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Yoruba Community Protests As Gunmen Kidnap Five Children In Kuje
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Car Wash Attendant Beats 18-Year-Old Lover To Death In Bayelsa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
#EndSARS "It's Most Callous Thing To Do"—Ogun Police Warn Against ‘#EndSARS Phase II’ Protest
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad