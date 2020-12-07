Don't Be Distracted, #EndSARS Movement Tells Protesters

The Osun State EndSARS Movement has urged protesters not to relent in their demands for good governance, an end to police brutality and other inadequacies of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The group, in a statement by its spokesperson, Olawale Bakare; Mobilisation Secretary, Ogunleye Olushayo; and Organising Secretary, Olawale Ogunruku, commended the resilience and doggedness of the youths who stormed the streets of Osogbo earlier on Monday.

The statement read, "Although we expressly commend the line of demands of today's protest, we also wish to inform the general public to beware of state-sponsored individuals who might be sent to keep public agitations low and tasteless.

"They would only pretend to fight alongside the genuine agitators, but they are secretly working with the government to keep the people's voice low and divided. We enjoin the general public to watch out for "contract-protesters" who are only acting the scripts of their paymasters.

"Again, we would like to reiterate that the entire #EndSARS Movement Osun State would always give support and solidarity to protesters who wish to project the revolutionary agenda of our great movement. We stand solidly behind any group of persons who are genuinely ready to fight for the collective emancipation and liberation of Nigerian people in general.

"We use this medium to call on all serious-minded and well-meaning youths in Osun to prepare for massive actions that will include the rank and file of all oppressed people of Osun State and the Nigerian state at large.

"All Nigerians, male and female, old and young, civil servants and informal workers, are at this moment invited to lend their voices by participating in the massive protest that would be launched soonest. The date and time of our peaceful protest shall be communicated in the last days.

"We at this moment enjoin our comrades to remain peaceful and continue mobilising by building revolutionary forces across the entire state of Osun. The time to liberate ourselves from the shackles of corruption, oppression, bad governance, economic and political slavery is now. And no one can stop an idea whose time has come."