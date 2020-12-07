#EndSARS: Again, Police Arraign Eromosele For Breach Of Peace

Peter, who was arrested at his house on November 7, was arraigned before a Yaba Magistrate court on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 07, 2020

The Nigeria Police Force has again arraigned an #EndSARS protester, Eromosele Peter, in court for alleged felony and breach of peace.

Peter, who was arrested at his house on November 7, was arraigned before a Yaba Magistrate court on Monday.  



On November 17, the Magistrate Court in Yaba had granted bail to Eromosele in the sum of N1million and two sureties who must be family members.

The court also rejected a request by the police to detain Eromosele for another 30 days to enable them to conclude investigations.

Eromosele is accused of providing financial aid to those who participated in the #ENDSARS protest which later turned violent after hoodlums hijacked it.

During another arraignment, the three-count charge against Peter reads, "That you Eromosele Peter and others now at large on November 7, 2020, at about 0900hrs at Allen Junction, Ikeja, in the Lagos Magisterial District did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit provoking breach of peace and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

"That you Eromosele Peter and others now at large on November 7, 2020, at about 0900hrs at Allen Junction Ikeja in the Lagos Magisterial District did, Provoke Breach of Peace by offensive publication.

"That you Eromosele Peter and others now at large on November 7, 2020, at about 0900hrs at Allen Junction Ikeja in the Lagos Magisterial District did, conduct yourself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the Peace and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 168 (I) (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015."

The case has been adjourned till January 11, after the police asked for 30 days to finish their investigations. The development comes amid a fresh wave of the #EndSARS protests across the country.

SaharaReporters, New York

