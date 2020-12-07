Ghana Decides: Police Arrest 14 Hoodlums For Brutalising Voters

It was learnt that the voters were lodging at a hotel, Daily Bread when the suspects stormed the place to beat them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 07, 2020

Police officers from the Suhum Police Command have arrested 14 thugs for allegedly brutalising voters in a hotel in the area.

It was learnt that the voters were lodging at a hotel, Daily Bread when the suspects stormed the place to beat them.



According to Modern Ghana, it was unclear what led to the incident.

The incident is creating tension in the area, as political party supporters have besieged the police station

Meanwhile, a policeman, Kwarteng Nantwi, of the Ghana Police Criminal Investigation Department, headquarters operations in Accra, has died while on election duty at Ahafo region.

Detective Constable Nantwi had become ill and was rushed to Hwidiem Government Hospital, but he was discharged after treatment, as gathered.

He, however, fell unconscious today in his room and was hurriedly conveyed back to the same hospital for further treatment. He was confirmed dead on arrival.

His corpse has since been deposited at the same hospital mortuary awaiting further action while the police administration has informed his immediate family of his unfortunate passing.

In a related development, about 17 million Ghanaian voters went to the polls today to elect their president and members of the parliament that will lead the country in the next four years, as the influence of late former president Jerry Rawlings was expected to turn the table.

While speaking on why current President Nana Akufor-Addo may defeat his main opponent, John Mahama, a medical worker in Accra, Oscar Yeboah, said, “He (Mahama) didn’t put much effort for his campaign as compared to Nana Addo. He is even confused about the whole situation.”

Political observers, however, uphold Mahama may win on the wings of sympathy votes, through NDC founded by Jerry Rawlings.

Rawlings, who had been Ghana’s recent enchanting and popular leader, died at the age of 73 on November 12 in a hospital at Accra after a brief illness, did not support Mahama in 2016, leading to his defeat at the polls.

However, with the reports showing that the NDC stalwarts were working on solidifying their relationship with the Rawlings before his death, victory may head towards the NDC candidate.

