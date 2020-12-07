Group Trains Kaduna Sex Workers In Skills Acquisition

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Giving Value to Women Initiative of Nigeria, has trained 20 commercial sex-workers in Kaduna State on various skills to discourage them from prostitution.

Some of the skills included bead-making, production of household cleaning agents like liquid soap, scouring powder, car washer, air-freshener, bleach, Dettol, Izal, etc.

Speaking to journalists, the founder of the organisation, Mrs Caroline Idoko, said her organisation which started in 2015, with the sole aim of improving lives of women had trained quite many ladies, especially sex workers who came from broken homes.

She said over the years, her organisation had been teaching these ladies different skills and knowledge to change their lives for the better.

She said, "I was moved to compassion when I discovered that a group of vibrant young skilful women sustain themselves through prostituting and sleeping with different men daily to earn a living.

"I started making friends with them and gradually, I got trusted by them and they accepted me and opened up.

"About 18 have graduated. Next week by God willing, two others will complete the training so I will send them back home to start a new life."

She called on the Ministry of Women Affairs, all humanitarian organisation, corporate bodies, wealthy individual, to support in the training more sex workers as some of the ladies are ready to abandon prostitution.