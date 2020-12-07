Guard’s Death Triggers Attacks On Benue APC Chairman’s House

The house which is located along judges’ quarters behind the permanent site of Zone 4 Police headquarters, was destroyed with three vehicles in the compound.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 07, 2020

About 100 Youths on Monday attacked the house of the Chairman of Benue State All Progressives Congress, Abba Yaro.

According to the Punch, the house which is located along judges’ quarters behind the permanent site of Zone 4 Police headquarters, was destroyed with three vehicles in the compound.

Punchng

Trouble, according to a resident of the area, who identified herself as Dooshima, started when youths in the area found the body of a young man who worked as a security guard in the chairman’s house hung on a tree.

The security guard, according to Dooshima, was forced to cut branches of a tree torching high cable power, which eventually led to his electrocution.

Dooshima said, “The body of a young man – a security guard working for the chairman – was found dangling on the tree and we learnt that he was electrocuted while cutting the branches of a tree that is touching high tension wire.

“This angered the youths in the community, who invaded his house, pulled down the gate, and destroyed the house.”

Reacting to the incident, Yaro said, “I woke up with noise from people this morning (Monday) that one of my security men climbed a tree to cut the branch and, in the process, got electrocuted.”

