Hisbah Officials Arrest 178 Street Beggars In Kano

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 07, 2020

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested 178 suspects in Kano metropolis for violating the law against street begging from September to November 2020.

The Commander-General of the board, Mr Harun Ibn-Sina, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Monday.


"The suspects were arrested along Alu Avenue, Dan'agundi, Taludu, Race Course, Sharada, Kofar Mazugal in the city.

He said, "Among those arrested, 102 were females, while 76 were males.

 "The board will continue to arrest beggars who refuse to abide by the law.

"Street begging has been reduced in the state since the board began its operations against offenders."

He said the board would make sure that the state is free from street begging in the nearest future. He added that those arrested had been screened, saying that first-time offenders would be handed over to their relatives.

