I Won’t Accept APC Chairmanship If Offered Again —Oshiomhole

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 07, 2020

A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has dissociated himself from the new suit instituted by the party’s former National Vice Chairman (South-South), Hilliard Eta, challenging the dissolution of the National Working Committee, which he chaired.

The former Edo State governor also said he wouldn’t accept APC chairmanship if offered again.

Adams Oshiomhole

This was contained in a statement titled, ‘My Position Has Not Changed,’ which he signed, on Monday.

The statement read in part, “In reporting the legal action taken by a member of the dissolved National Working Committee of the APC, some attributions have been made to the effect that the plaintiff is an ‘ally of Oshiomhole’ or an “associate of Oshiomhole.” The court documents are clear on who is the plaintiff.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the 21-member NWC under my leadership mainly worked cohesively and harmoniously. The only exceptions were those of the three members used by forces desperate to take control of the party. They contrived a crisis and abused the judicial process to undermine the constitution and integrity of the party.

“The majority of 18 members worked as a team and not as allies or loyalists of anybody. When the National Executive Committee in its wisdom dissolved the NWC, I immediately announced publicly that I accepted the decision, regardless of its illegality or otherwise, as it affected my position as national chairman.”

Oshiomhole further explained that he announced his decision not to contest his removal from office for personal reasons, noting that some of his colleagues in the dissolved NWC didn’t share his views with regards to his decision not to contest the dissolution in court.

He, however, said, “I can only accept responsibility for my own decision. Subsequently, I instructed my lawyers to withdraw the suits challenging my purported suspension from office by the proxies of those bent on removing me as chairman.”

Oshiomhole also stated, “That chapter of my political life is closed. Even if another NEC decision or a court order reverses the dissolution, with utmost humility, I will decline to return as APC chairman. I am proud of the accomplishments of the NWC under my leadership, and I am grateful to the principled 18 members who worked as a team committed to the cause of the party.”

