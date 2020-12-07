Insecurity: Buhari To Address Joint National Assembly Thursday

The President's Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, disclosed this in a message she posted on her Twitter handle, @Laurestar, on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 07, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday address a joint session of the National Assembly on efforts being made by his regime to address the security challenges being witnessed across the country.

The President's Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, disclosed this in a message she posted on her Twitter handle, @Laurestar, on Monday.



The message read, "President @MBuhari will address a joint session of the National Assembly (@nassnigeria) on Thursday, December 10, 2020."

Recall that the House of Representatives had last week Tuesday invited the President to appear on the floor of the parliament and explain the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

The decision was based on a motion of urgent national importance moved by the Borno State caucus on the last weekend's killing of farmers in the state.

The Senate had also in a separate resolution asked the President to sack his service chiefs.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, had last Wednesday said the President agreed to address Nigerians, through the federal lawmakers, on the security challenges confronting the nation.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Code Of Conduct Bureau Grills Suspended Acting EFCC Chairman Magu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Ex-Pension Boss, Maina Escaped To Niger Republic By Motorcycle – Police
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Abia Governor Suspends Chief Of Staff Agbazuere After Spraying Cash On Controversial Pastor Odumeje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Most Almajiri In Northern Nigeria Are From Chad, Niger Republic – Ganduje
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics I Won’t Accept APC Chairmanship If Offered Again —Oshiomhole
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Ebonyi Commissioner Writes EFCC, Withdraws Surety For Pius Anyim
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Channels TV Reporter Allegedly Brutalises His Medical Doctor Wife Four Weeks After Childbirth
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Assault: Benue Governor Ortom "Reconciles" Channels TV Reporter With Wife, Nigerians Kick
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS 45-year-old New NANS President, Asefon, Kicks Against #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Don't Be Distracted, #EndSARS Movement Tells Protesters
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Policemen, Soldiers Storm Lekki Toll Plaza
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Code Of Conduct Bureau Grills Suspended Acting EFCC Chairman Magu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Citizens Right To Embark On Peaceful Protests – Buhari
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Again, Police Arraign Eromosele For Breach Of Peace
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Bayelsa Police Arrest Woman As Gunmen Kill Lecturer Husband
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Jobs 191,000 Nigerians Jostle For 9,460 NSCDC, Immigration Jobs
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Ex-Pension Boss, Maina Escaped To Niger Republic By Motorcycle – Police
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Abia Governor Suspends Chief Of Staff Agbazuere After Spraying Cash On Controversial Pastor Odumeje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad