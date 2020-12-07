"It's Most Callous Thing To Do"—Ogun Police Warn Against ‘#EndSARS Phase II’ Protest

The Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police has warned any persons or group of persons planning to stage any form of protest in the state to desist from such action or face the full wrath of the law.



The command spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, gave the warning in a statement.

Inspector-General of Police (IG-P), Mohammed Adamu

Oyeyemi said, “It has come to the knowledge of Ogun State Police Command that some misguided individuals are planning to stage a violent protest tagged “ENDSARS Phase II” today, 7th of December 2020 in Ogun State.



“While the command recognizes that it is the right of citizens to employ protest to express their grievances over issues of governance, there is however nothing at present that calls for such protest in the gateway state, except for those who see troublemaking as a lucrative business.



“No reasonable person, after the massive destruction of properties and loss of lives occasioned by the recent #EndSARS protest, would again be contemplating another violent protest so soon. It is the most callous thing to conceive and do.



“In Ogun State, we have, since the end of #EndSARS protest, been enjoying well-deserved peace. Socio-economic activities have resumed fully. Schools have also resumed, and the children, in particular, can be seen happily resuming and closing from schools.



“Only an enemy of the people, therefore, would wish to re-enact the #EndSARS mayhem.

SARS is now history! It is mischievous, therefore, for anybody to protest against a non-existent outfit or any issue.

“The commissioner of police, therefore, advises parents, guardians and the youth to be wary of those who derive pleasure in a state of confusion and violence. There can never be development and progress where violence is the order of the day. Enough is enough of violence!”