Most Almajiri In Northern Nigeria Are From Chad, Niger Republic – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said that most Quranic education school pupils, popularly referred to as ‘Almajiri’, who roam the streets in the northern part of the country, are not Nigerians.

The governor noted that they are mostly from Chad, Niger Republic, Cameroon and others.

Kano Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

According to Vanguard, Ganduje disclosed this while declaring open a three-day retreat organised by the Universal Basic Education Commission in Kano.

The theme of the retreat is “Enhancing Basic Education in Nigeria towards a Robust Institutional Strengthening and Effective Stakeholder Engagement.”

He said, “From the survey, we have conducted, most of the ‘Almajiri’ roaming our streets are from Niger, Chad and the northern part of Cameroon.

“Once you improve the quality of ‘Almajiri’ education system, you are inviting other ‘Almajiri’ from other places to come to your state. That is another problem. The northern governors are working towards universal legislation that will limit the migration from one state to another,” he said.