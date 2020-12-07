PDP Advises Buhari To Resign, Describes APC "Corrupt, Incompetent"

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to leave Aso Villa and relocate to the secretariat of All Progressives Congress to take an "appropriate job as the party's spokesman" as he has failed to govern Nigeria.



The opposition party on Monday berated Buhari for saying that APC made a clean sweep in last Saturday's bye-elections.



"It is indeed appalling that at a time Nigerians expect Mr President to frontally tackle the escalated insecurity under his incompetent watch, particularly in dealing with the recent massacre in Borno State, he is more interested in praise-singing of a party that has been rejected by Nigerians," PDP said in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.



The statement added, "Such dereliction of duty is a direct spat on the victims of mindless killings in our country and an insult on the generality of suffering Nigerians.



"As a party, the PDP asserts that since Mr President has demonstrated his preference for party politics above governance, he should take a crash course on party spokesmanship, relocate to the APC national secretariat to join Alhaji Mai Bala Buni and leave governance for more capable and competent hands to pilot the affairs of our nation."



According to PDP, Buhari's action has "confirmed that he has indeed become a lame-duck President, having abdicated his presidential responsibilities of securing the nation and managing the economy to issuing press statements for APC and struggling for media space, as spokesperson and image launderer of the party.



"Perhaps Mr President's handlers ought to have informed him that out of the six senatorial bye-elections, the PDP freely swept three in free, fair and credible contests, while the APC only muscle the other three in polls that were marred by manifest irregularities and rigging.



"Moreover, the PDP is in a clear lead in Zamfara where the INEC returning officer, Prof. Ibrahim Magatawa, openly betrayed the plot between INEC and APC to allocate votes for the APC and rig the Bakura State Constituency bye-election.



"The shameful enterprise witnessed in Zamfara only goes to confirm further how the APC rigged isolated bye-elections in Katsina, Kogi, Borno and Lagos where INEC officers were used to allocating fictitious figures away from the actual ballots cast, which placed the PDP in a clear lead.



"Such resort to rigging by the APC only confirmed its heightened unpopularity given the failures of its administrations both at federal and state levels, including wrecking our economy and pampering terrorists, bandits and kidnappers who are ravaging our communities and murdering our compatriots most offensively.



"Indeed, no well-meaning Nigerian can truly support such a corrupt party and incompetent government that has not only failed but has also roundly betrayed our nation, looted our treasury, destroyed our pride as a country and brought so much hardship and suffering to the people in the space of five years."