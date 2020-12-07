Police Arrest Sex Worker Over Client’s Death In Rivers

The police also sealed the brothel located at Azikiwe Street, Mile 2, in the Diobu area of Port Harcourt.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 07, 2020

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a sex worker over the controversial death of her alleged client, Enuduisi Odili, in a brothel in Rivers State.

The police also sealed the brothel located at Azikiwe Street, Mile 2, in the Diobu area of Port Harcourt.



According to the PUNCH, Enuduisu checked into the brothel on Thursday night, while his remains were discovered on Friday morning.

His family on Saturday alleged foul play and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

The younger brother of the deceased, Chukwuemeka Odili, urged the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, to unravel the mystery behind his brother’s death.

He said, “We were shocked when we received the news of the sudden death of our brother from the police on Friday, December 4, 2020.

“We suspect foul play between the hotel management and the suspect. We want justice for our brother.”

A spokesman for the Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, said the matter had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

He said, “The place was temporarily sealed off to forestall any form of breakdown of law and order in that area or damage to the facility.

“The manager of the place is in our custody. The prostitute in whose room the man died is also with us and investigation is ongoing. The matter has been transferred to state CID.”

