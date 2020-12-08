73-year-old Nigerian Declared Missing In United Kingdom

According to Lewisham Borough, the South East Command Unit of the Metropolitan Police Service,‪ Osungdesan who is suffering from Alzheimer, was last seen at the Peckham/New Cross area on Monday.‬

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 08, 2020

The Metropolitan Police Service in the United Kingdom has declared a 73-year-old Nigerian,‪ Shelia Osungdesan‬, missing.

The police appealed for public assistance in locating the septuagenarian.

‪"Missing; we need your help to find Shelia Osungdesan. The 73-year-old suffers from Alzheimer's and was reported missing in the Peckham/New Cross area last night. ‬

‪"If you see her, please call the police on 101 quoting 20MIS040541," the police unit posted on Twitter. 

SaharaReporters, New York

