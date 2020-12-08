73-year-old Nigerian Declared Missing In United Kingdom

The Metropolitan Police Service in the United Kingdom has declared a 73-year-old Nigerian, Shelia Osungdesan, missing.
According to Lewisham Borough, the South East Command Unit of the Metropolitan Police Service, Osungdesan who is suffering from Alzheimer, was last seen at the Peckham/New Cross area on Monday.
The police appealed for public assistance in locating the septuagenarian.
"Missing; we need your help to find Shelia Osungdesan. The 73-year-old suffers from Alzheimer's and was reported missing in the Peckham/New Cross area last night.
"If you see her, please call the police on 101 quoting 20MIS040541," the police unit posted on Twitter.
#MISSING | We need your help to find Shelia Osungdesan. The 73-year-old suffers from Alzheimer's and was reported missing in the Peckham/New Cross area last night.— Lewisham MPS (@MPSLewisham) December 8, 2020
ð± If you see her please call police on 101 quoting 20MIS040541. pic.twitter.com/bJdwHqw5br