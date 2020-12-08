Court Fixes January 18 For Judgment On AAC’s Exclusion From Edo Election

In a suit filed on July 27, the party alleged that Isokpan was excluded unlawfully, despite being the validly-nominated candidate of the party, in line with the Electoral Act.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 08, 2020

The Federal High Court sitting in Benin has fixed January 18 for judgment in a suit challenging the exclusion of the African Action Congress and its candidate, Edith Isokpan, in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission excluded AAC from political parties to contest the election even after the party had successfully conducted its primary election and produced Isokpan as its candidate.


The primary election, which was peaceful and orderly, was witnessed by INEC officials.

However, while releasing the list of parties approved to contest the election, INEC omitted AAC from the log without any concrete explanation.

In a suit filed on July 27, the party alleged that Isokpan was excluded unlawfully, despite being the validly-nominated candidate of the party, in line with the Electoral Act.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Monday, the presiding Judge questioned the longevity of the suit and fixed January 18, 2020, as the judgment day.

He also struck out one of the applications, filed by one Ezenwa to discontinue the case. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Ex-Pension Boss, Maina Escaped To Niger Republic By Motorcycle – Police
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Katsina Man Removes ‘Buhari’ From Name
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Reacts To Inclusion In US Religious Freedom Blacklist
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Buhari Can't End Insurgency Because He Ran Out Of Ideas—Retired Major-General Ishola Williams
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics I Won’t Accept APC Chairmanship If Offered Again —Oshiomhole
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Police Buhari Plots Forceful Retirement Of "Southern" Police AIG To Clear Path For Another IGP From North
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Channels TV Reporter Allegedly Brutalises His Medical Doctor Wife Four Weeks After Childbirth
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Oil Nigerian Government Announces Reduction In Fuel Price
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Ex-Pension Boss, Maina Escaped To Niger Republic By Motorcycle – Police
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME 24-Year-Old Chisom Adams Jailed In UK For Blackmailing Girlfriend With Sex Tape
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Teenager Plans Own Kidnap, Demands N30million From Family
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
United States of America US Election: Trump Sues Biden In Bid To Invalidate Wisconsin Votes
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Katsina Man Removes ‘Buhari’ From Name
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Assault: Benue Governor Ortom "Reconciles" Channels TV Reporter With Wife, Nigerians Kick
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
#EndSARS 45-year-old New NANS President, Asefon, Kicks Against #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghana Decides: Actor-Turned Politician, John Dumelo Loses To Lydia Alhassan
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Reacts To Inclusion In US Religious Freedom Blacklist
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Agriculture How Bandits Forced Us To Seek Refuge In Niger Republic – Sokoto Farmers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad