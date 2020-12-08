#EndSARS: Police Deploy Personnel To More Locations In Lagos

The #EndSARS hashtag has been trending on Twitter for some days now as security agencies earlier on Monday strategically positioned themselves, especially at the Lekki tollgate, to prevent any protest.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 08, 2020

Again, the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Command has deployed its personnel to patrol more strategic locations in the state amidst fears of fresh EndSARS protests against bad governance in the state. 

SaharaReporters Media

This was after the government announced a ban on the street protest or any form of gathering.

SaharaReporters gathered that armed men converged again today, Tuesday at strategic locations such as Allen Roundabout, Ikeja Along, Alausa secretariat and the area occupied by Shoprite Stores, among others.

See Also #EndSARS #EndSARS: Police, Soldiers In Show Of Force Around Ikeja, Others To Stop Anticipated Protests 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

It was also learnt that security agencies took over Lekki tollgate plaza and other places identified as hotspots during the October protest which left trails of destruction and alleged killings at Lekki toll gate.

On Monday, a video had gone viral on the social media of another protest holding within Lagos, but the state police command had dismissed it. 

The Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the viral video of a protest at Lekki Tollgate, Lagos State, purported to have been staged on Monday was fake.

“The command wishes to debunk the fake video that has been circulated to create tension and destabilise security network in the state.

“The video was one of the viral videos released during the recent violent Endsars protest before the Lekki Tollgate plaza was set ablaze by the violent protesters on 21st October 2020,” Adejobi said.

The command, therefore, urged the general public to regard the video as baseless and mischievous.

The command also appealed to the general public to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses, saying, “the police is prepared to deal decisively, within the ambit of the law, with any act of lawlessness that could lead to the breakdown of law and order in the state.”

SaharaReporters, New York

