Ghana Decides: Fire Guts Electoral Commission Office

The cause of the fire is unclear, but reports suggest it happened at the time some youth in the area were very agitated.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 08, 2020

The office of the Ghana Electoral Commission in the Fomena Constituency was razed by fire in the early hours of Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is unclear, but reports suggest it happened at the time some youth in the area were very agitated.

Fire service personnel were there to control the situation GhanaWeb

According to GhanaWeb, it was discovered that some disgruntled youth had attempted to enter the Coalition Centre because they had received information the commission was about to declare the results.

Security officers at post, according to reports, intervened. JoyNews reporter, Nana Yaw Gyimah, reports that the office, which is about 200 metres away from the coalition centre, was later engulfed by fire.

The incident has been brought under control as the fire service has succeeded in dousing the flame.

Fomena Constituency has been in the spotlight after the incumbent Member of Parliament, Andrews Asiamah, who was on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, decided to contest as an independent candidate.

Asiamah made the decision after he lost the party's parliamentary primaries to Philip Ofori Asante. The legislator ignored attempts by the party to get him to rescind his decision, a posture President Nana Akufo-Addo was unhappy about.

Meanwhile, certified results say Mr Asiamah has won the contest. Philip Ofori Asante of the NPP is said to have polled 10,798. Christina Ama of the NDC polled 2,608.

Appiagyei Eric had 158 votes while Andrews Asiamah garnered 12,805.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana Ghana Decides: Actor-Turned Politician, John Dumelo Loses To Lydia Alhassan
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Ghana Ghana Decides: Police Arrest 14 Hoodlums For Brutalising Voters
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Ghanaian President Mahama Fires Anti-Corruption Chief
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Ghana Ghanaian Appeal Court Rules Against State In Woyome Case
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Ghana Akufo-Addo Takes Oath As Ghana's New President
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Ghana Deports 17 Nigerian 'Yahoo Boys'
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Channels TV Reporter Allegedly Brutalises His Medical Doctor Wife Four Weeks After Childbirth
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Ex-Pension Boss, Maina Escaped To Niger Republic By Motorcycle – Police
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Oil Nigerian Government Announces Reduction In Fuel Price
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Assault: Benue Governor Ortom "Reconciles" Channels TV Reporter With Wife, Nigerians Kick
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME 24-Year-Old Chisom Adams Jailed In UK For Blackmailing Girlfriend With Sex Tape
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS 45-year-old New NANS President, Asefon, Kicks Against #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics I Won’t Accept APC Chairmanship If Offered Again —Oshiomhole
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Teenager Plans Own Kidnap, Demands N30million From Family
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
United States of America US Election: Trump Sues Biden In Bid To Invalidate Wisconsin Votes
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Katsina Man Removes ‘Buhari’ From Name
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Code Of Conduct Bureau Grills Suspended Acting EFCC Chairman Magu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Agriculture How Bandits Forced Us To Seek Refuge In Niger Republic – Sokoto Farmers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad